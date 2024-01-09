Bangladesh Bank warns about using its logo

Banking

BSS
09 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 07:13 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank warns about using its logo

The central bank issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday

BSS
09 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 07:13 pm
Bangladesh Bank warns about using its logo

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued a warning advising everyone to refrain from using its logo elsewhere to prevent any kind of forgery or misuse.

In a circular issued today, BB informed that various mobile applications are promoting investment and profit-oriented advertisements related to loans, re-payments, and interest rates by illegally using the BB's monogram or logo.

Due to the illegal use of the central bank logo for advertisements, the general public is likely to be misled into trusting the mobile applications or advertisements. Apart from this, there is a fear of major fraud by collecting sensitive information of users through such applications, reads the circular

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In this regard, BB informed that the central bank is not involved in any investment or profit-making advertisement through mobile applications using the Bangladesh Bank monogram or logo.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / logo / Bangladesh / forgery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

7h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

10h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

10h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

9m | Videos
Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

59m | Videos
Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

3h | Videos
Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

5h | Videos