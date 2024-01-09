Bangladesh Bank warns about using its logo

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued a warning advising everyone to refrain from using its logo elsewhere to prevent any kind of forgery or misuse.

In a circular issued today, BB informed that various mobile applications are promoting investment and profit-oriented advertisements related to loans, re-payments, and interest rates by illegally using the BB's monogram or logo.

Due to the illegal use of the central bank logo for advertisements, the general public is likely to be misled into trusting the mobile applications or advertisements. Apart from this, there is a fear of major fraud by collecting sensitive information of users through such applications, reads the circular

In this regard, BB informed that the central bank is not involved in any investment or profit-making advertisement through mobile applications using the Bangladesh Bank monogram or logo.