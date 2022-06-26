9th AGM of South Bangla Bank held

Banking

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 06:59 pm

The South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited held its 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 23 June 2022. 

The meeting was presided over by the bank Chairman Abdul Kadir Molla on digital platform, reads a press release.

 In the AGM, Shareholders have approved 1% stock and 3% cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The chairman of the meeting in his speech to shareholders said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the last two years have been extremely challenging for the banking sector. SBAC Bank's efficient management is working to address the emerging situation. Our bank will be continuing to serve the interest of shareholders, clients and communities on the whole, he added.

Among other directors, Vice Chairman Al-Haj Mizanur Rahman virtually attended the AGM. 

Managing Director and CEO of SBAC Bank, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and Company Secretary Md Mokaddess Ali were also present at the programme. 

MD and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed said that, we want to transform this bank into a public welfare and business success organization. Hopefully, the bank will be able to make the desired profit in the future.

Comments

