South Bangla Bank holds business conference

South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank held the Half Yearly Business Development Conference at Kirishibid Institute in the capital on Saturday, (24 September).

Chairman of the bank Abdul Kadir Molla was present as the chief guest.

Director of the bank Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin, Mohammad Nawaz and Independent Director Sajidur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Zia were present as special guests.

The Bank's Managing Director (CC) Habibur Rahman presided over the programme while Deputy Managing Director Nurul Azim, AKM Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury and Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and other divisional heads of head office were also present.

All heads of branches, operation managers and in-charges of all sub-branches attended the conference.