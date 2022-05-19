South Bangla Bank Training Institute hosts workshop on banking ethics

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited Training Institute organised a workshop on 'Manners, Etiquettes and Ethics in Banking Service' at the bank's head office recently.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest and Principal of Training Institute AKM Fazlur Rahman presided over the workshop, reads a press release.

M Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director and Mokaddess Ali, EVP & Company Secretary of the bank were present as resource persons.

Various managers and operation managers of the bank attended the workshop as participants.