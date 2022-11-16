Bangladeshi, Singaporean businesses explore collaboration, mergers

Economy

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi, Singaporean businesses explore collaboration, mergers

The Singapore delegation from multiple sectors shared their investment plans and tried to find out business opportunities in different sectors such as IT, agriculture, construction etc

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 08:34 pm
Bangladeshi, Singaporean businesses explore collaboration, mergers

Bangladeshi businesses asked their Singaporean counterparts to invest in their businesses and sought joint ventures after pitching business plans.

Participants at the International Business Networking event in Dhaka highlighted the business prospects and investment scopes in Bangladesh and Singapore, and shared how the firms of both countries can expand businesses for bilateral interests.

A 20-member delegation from Singapore graced the networking event at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Wednesday, where the local business community harnessed the chances to share ideas and exchange views on bilateral business issues.

Bangladeshi Charter Accountancy firm Howlader Maria & Co (HmAC) and the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the apex business chamber that champions the interests of the Singapore business community in trade, investment and industrial relations, jointly organised the grand networking event at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital, with the goal to connect local businesses with global ones to boost bilateral growth and opportunities

While giving a brief about the Bangladesh economy and its business prospects, Maria Howlader, founder and CEO of HmAC, said, "Bangladesh has an inspiring story of growth and development aspiring to be an upper middle-income country by 2031. It has a strong track record of growth and development, even in times of elevated global uncertainty." 

Stating that Bangladesh, like many other countries, faces global economic challenges, she said rising commodity prices and a surge in imports in the second half of FY22 resulted in widening the Balance of Payments (BoP) deficit and accelerating inflation.

Participants from Bangladesh and Singapore got a good chance to share business prospects and investment scopes in both countries.

The Singapore delegation from multiple sectors shared their investment plans and tried to find out business opportunities in different sectors such as IT, agriculture, construction etc.

At the event, they learned the risk factor of business investments, talked to each other about whether they can acquire or merge businesses in the country, and explored new investment opportunities. 

Local companies also hoped to forge connections with other concerns of these companies from the Singapore delegation.

Thanking the participants from both Singapore and Bangladesh Business houses, Maria said, "The networking event represents how we feel about doing business in Bangladesh and matching business to business for business growth and expansion.

"I believe today's program is a great opportunity for all the Bangladeshi companies to connect with SBF and for all Singapore companies present here to match with Bangladesh's businesses."

HmAC is closely working with SBF in business expansion and foreign investment enhancement in Bangladesh, Maria said.

Top News

Singapore / collaboration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

17h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

17h | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

17h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

6h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

7h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

7h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday