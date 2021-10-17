Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 to start from 26 October

The Ministry of Commerce and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will to host a week-long international virtual summit titled, "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021" to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, MP will be present as the chief guest of the virtual inaugural ceremony of the summit. The virtual summit will run from 26 October to 1 November.

In this connection, the Ministry of Commerce and DCCI jointly organised a press briefing on Sunday at DCCI auditorium.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP was present as the chief guest of the event.

"This summit is a remarkable example of the PPP model which will help Bangladesh to showcase and take necessary measures in formulating news policies for a developed economy," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said.

He added that in recent years Bangladesh has made remarkable progress especially in electricity generation and infrastructure development, which is an added advantage to attract foreign trade and investment.

The commerce minister said his ministry is relentlessly working to sign FTAs and PTAs with potential countries to tackle the challenges after the LDC graduation of Bangladesh.

Tipu Munshi hoped that Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021 will be a great platform to connect traders and investors from around the world.

"Our export is mainly dependable on RMG and it is high time for us to work on other potential sectors to expand our export market and diversify our products as well," he said.

Tipu Munshi said the summit will highlight Bangladesh's achievements, trade, and investment policy, investment and trade prospects to the world.

Bangladesh has achieved unimaginable success in every sector, he remarked.

He said the country's economy now stands on a solid foundation.

"Bangladesh will become a developing country by graduating from LDC in 2026. As a result, Bangladesh will not get many trade benefits. Then it is expected to get the GSP Plus trade facility. Once you have to go ahead in the trade with your own qualifications and skills. For this, trade agreements have to be taken with different countries by signing agreements like PTA or FTA," the commerce minister said.

"By 2041, Bangladesh will be a developed country. Bangladesh is moving forward in a planned manner keeping this goal in mind," he added.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman gave a multimedia presentation on the summit and mentioned that the week-long investment summit will include sectors underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy.

He demanded massive investments especially in infrastructure, IT, fintech, leather goods, pharmaceuticals, automotive sector, light engineering, plastic products, agro and food processing, jute, textiles, fast-moving consumer goods, and retail business.

Aiming to attract to attract global trade and investment. The DCCI president said that some 552 companies from 38 countries will participate in the summit.

He added that the firms will participate in a total of 450 business to business (B2B) match-making sessions.

Rizwan Rahman also said that B2B match-making sessions, which will help to explore new business opportunities and attract FDI in Bangladesh.

Moreover, he informed that 6 webinars on different trade and investment-related issues will be organised, where representatives from the business community, experts from local and international and policymakers will participate to put their insights on these issues.

The DCCI president said that this virtual summit will showcase Bangladesh's preparedness during the Covid-19 pandemic to investors and entrepreneurs.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh hoped that the export potentials of the country will be highlighted through the summit, which will help to attract more investment and foreign trade.

DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA; Vice President Monowar Hossain, members of the DCCI board of directors and high officials from the Ministry of Commerce were present during the event.