DCCI mourns death of its former president Ali Hossain

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 02:41 pm

President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) Ashraf Ahmed and members of the Board of Directors mourned and expressed their deep condolences at the death of Ali Hossain, former President of Dhaka Chamber.

He breathed his last on 02 January 2024 at the Evercare Hospital, Dhaka under treatment. He was 74 years old, reads a press release.

Ali Hossain served the Dhaka Chamber as its President in 1996.

A renowned industrialist, Hossain was the Chairman of Hossain Group of Industries and Tejgaon Re-rolling Co Ltd engaged in different areas of businesses like consumer goods, still re-rolling mills, cold storage, textiles mills, Land Mark Construction, chemicals and auto assembling etc.

His first Namaz-e-Janazah will be held on 05 January 2024 Friday at 10:00am at Alu Bazar Boro Masjid (Old Town), second Namaz-e-Janazah will be held at 11:30 am at Tejgaon Rahim Metal Masjid and the third Namaz-e-Janazah will be held after Jummah prayer at Gulshan Azad Mosque.

He will be buried at the Banani graveyard.
 

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI)

