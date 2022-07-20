Bangladesh should shun foreign-funded projects without economic returns: IMF

Economy

Saifuddin Saif
20 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh should shun foreign-funded projects without economic returns: IMF

Saifuddin Saif
20 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 10:38 pm
The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suggested that Bangladesh should be more cautious in taking up projects with foreign loans that will not bring economic benefits.

The visiting IMF delegation made the suggestion at a meeting with officials at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) on Wednesday considering the volatility in the global economy. 

ERD officials said the global lender has appreciated Bangladesh's external debt management. Currently, the country's outstanding foreign debt is $50 billion and there is another nearly $50 billion in the pipeline. 

The Washington-based lender said there is nothing to fear in the prevailing global situation. The current debt liability of 14.33% of GDP is in a comfortable place, but it may change owing to the global situation, added the officials. 

The IMF delegation has asked Bangladesh to be careful in this regard, according to the officials.

Senior officials including ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan were present in the meeting while Rahul Anand, division chief of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, led the six-member visiting delegation.

Starting the tour to Bangladesh on Sunday, the delegation met separately with the Bangladesh Bank, the Finance Division and the National Board of Revenue.

Bangladesh / Top News

IMF / Foreign Loan / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

4h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

5h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

5h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership