Bangladesh seeks IFAD support to boost wheat and edible oil production

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought assistance from the International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD) to boost the production of wheat and edible oil in Bangladesh to reduce its export dependency for the two items.

The assistance was sought when IFAD President Alvaro Lario met her at the FAO headquarters, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters after the meeting on Monday (July 24, 2023).

Hasina also asked the IFAD to help Bangladeshi small agro-enterprises in marketing their goods and help the country build an efficient food storage system.

Also on Monday the prime minister asked the World Food Programme (WFP) to raise funds for Bangladesh particularly displaced Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh as per capita fund for Rohingya declined to US$ 8 from US$ 12.

She made the call when WFP Executive Director Cindy Hensley McCain met her at the FAO Headquarters on Monday.

Hasina said Bangladesh has successfully raised food production thanks to her government's taking various steps in this field.

Bangladesh is in a good position in producing not only crops but also fish and other foods, she said.

Cindy Hensley McCain is the wife of former US presidential candidate John McCain who adopted a three-month Bangladeshi girl in the early 1990s.

Meanwhile, the prime minister along with other heads of government and states attended a reception hosted by Director General of Food and Agriculture Organization Qu Dongyu at the FAO headquarters.