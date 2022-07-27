Bangladesh to remain chair of D-8 for another year: FM

Bangladesh will remain chair of D-8 for another year as Egypt will remain busy with Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UNFCCC.

The member states accepted the proposal when Egypt came up with it at the D-8 Ministerial meeting on Wednesday, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

The foreign minister briefed the media on the outcome of D-8 Ministerial meeting at a city hotel in Dhaka.

Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) is likely to be operational in October this year which will help boost intra-trade among D-8 members. The current intra-trade volume is now $129 billion.

D-8, also known as Developing-8, is an organisation for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. It was officially launched in Istanbul in 1997.