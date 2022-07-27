Bangladesh to remain chair of D-8 for another year: FM

Economy

UNB
27 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 04:45 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to remain chair of D-8 for another year: FM

UNB
27 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 04:45 pm
AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch
AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch

Bangladesh will remain chair of D-8 for another year as Egypt will remain busy with Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UNFCCC. 

The member states accepted the proposal when Egypt came up with it at the D-8 Ministerial meeting on Wednesday, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. 

The foreign minister briefed the media on the outcome of D-8 Ministerial meeting at a city hotel in Dhaka. 

Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) is likely to be operational in October this year which will help boost intra-trade among D-8 members. The current intra-trade volume is now $129 billion.

D-8, also known as Developing-8, is an organisation for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. It was officially launched in Istanbul in 1997.

Bangladesh / Top News

D-8 / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

43m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

8h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work