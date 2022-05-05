Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

Economy

UNB
05 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

UNB
05 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 09:54 pm
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

Bangladesh has received $2.09 billion in remittances in April, the highest amount in a single month of the current fiscal year.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) published the updated information on Thursday (5 May).

According to the sector insiders, expatriates usually send more remittances to the country on the occasion of Eid festival.

In its continuation, the flow of remittances has increased since the beginning of Ramadan.

Besides, the government is now giving 2.5% incentive on remitances.

According to the BB, five state-owned commercial banks received $354.89 million in April, private commercial banks received remittance of $1612.74 million, foreign banks $7.35 million and two specialised banks $34.51 million.

Bangladesh received $1.85 billion in remittances in March of fiscal year 2021-22.

Top News

Remittance inflow / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

6h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

6h | Videos
Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

12h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

1d | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes