Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

Bangladesh has received $2.09 billion in remittances in April, the highest amount in a single month of the current fiscal year.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) published the updated information on Thursday (5 May).

According to the sector insiders, expatriates usually send more remittances to the country on the occasion of Eid festival.

In its continuation, the flow of remittances has increased since the beginning of Ramadan.

Besides, the government is now giving 2.5% incentive on remitances.

According to the BB, five state-owned commercial banks received $354.89 million in April, private commercial banks received remittance of $1612.74 million, foreign banks $7.35 million and two specialised banks $34.51 million.

Bangladesh received $1.85 billion in remittances in March of fiscal year 2021-22.