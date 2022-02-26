Bangladesh eyes huge Saudi investments

Economy

UNB
26 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 03:34 pm

Related News

Bangladesh eyes huge Saudi investments

Saudi Ministry of Investment officials to visit Dhaka with 29 investors soon and explore investment opportunities in PPP projects

UNB
26 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 03:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh expects huge investments from oil-rich Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh deciding to send a 29-member delegation to Dhaka soon for exploring opportunities in public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

Saudi Arabia finds Bangladesh as a top priority country and is interested in a long-term strategic plan where they will contribute to the economic growth of the country, the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh said in a press release.

Officials of the Saudi Ministry of Investment will come to Dhaka with 29 investors soon and explore investment opportunities in PPP projects.

The Ministry of Shipping in Bangladesh presented three PPP models -- Chattogram Port Authority, Container Terminal-2 of Payra Port Authority, and Container Terminal-2 of Payra Port Authority.

In fact, at a recent virtual conference, the Authority in Bangladesh and the Saudi Ministry of Investment explored the potentials of PPP projects in this country.

At the conference, Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, highlighted the close ties between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.

"It was a new beginning for Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he said, lauding Riyadh for selecting Bangladesh for investments.

Sultana Afroz, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of PPP Authority, chaired the programme.

She gave an overview of PPP projects in Bangladesh, the legal framework and incentives provided by the government to attract investments.

Senior officials, under the leadership of Badr Al Badr, CEO, National Companies Promotion Program (NCPP), attended the event, which was witnessed by Essa Yousef Al Duhalian, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh.

Al Badr nominated Red Sea Gateway Terminal to undertake Patenga Container Terminal Project (if selected by the Bangladesh authority) and other PPP projects related to seaports in Bangladesh.

A government to government memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the PPP Authority, Bangladesh, was signed on 28 October, 2021.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Saudi Arabia / foreign investments / Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

1h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

4h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

5h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

18m | Videos
Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

23m | Videos
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: From comedian to president

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: From comedian to president

33m | Videos
How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused