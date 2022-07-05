Bangladesh-Bhutan PTA gives duty-free market access to more products

Economy

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:11 am

Related News

Bangladesh-Bhutan PTA gives duty-free market access to more products

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:11 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering in Dhaka on April 13, 2019. Photo:PIB
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering in Dhaka on April 13, 2019. Photo:PIB

The preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Bangladesh and India that will give duty-free market access to more products from both countries came into effect on 1 July.

The agreement will provide duty-free access to 10 products from Bangladesh in addition to the already 90 existing products, Kuensel reports.

Meanwhile, 16 more Bhutanese products would enjoy duty-free export to Bangladesh along with the existing 18 products.

Goods that get duty-free to Bangladesh include milk, natural honey, wheat or meslin flour, homogenised preparations of jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, food preparations of soyabeans, mineral water, wheat bran, quartzite, cement clinker, portland cement, soap, ferrosilicon, bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel, wooden particle boards, and wooden furniture.

Meanwhile, goods from Bangladesh that Bhutan would give duty-free access include pineapple juice, guava juice, orange juice, green tea, waters including mineral and aerated, particle board, plywood, men or boy jackets and blazers, men or boy trousers and shorts, and baby garments and clothing.

According to the press release of the trade department under the economic affairs ministry, the PTA aims to promote and expand bilateral trade between the two countries by implementing appropriate measures including reducing or eliminating barriers affecting trade.

"The department is optimistic that the bilateral trade instrument would help further expand and diversify Bhutanese exports," the press release stated.

The department also requested the private sector to familiarise the favourable market opportunities provided by the PTA.

The Third Parliament of Bhutan during its sixth session in 2021 has ratified the PTA between Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Bangladesh-Bhutan PTA / Bangladesh-Bhutan / Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

1h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

23h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

1d | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

43m | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

58m | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

14h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh