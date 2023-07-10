Thai Airways to launch ‘Double Daily’ flights to and from Dhaka

Aviation

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 10:23 pm

Thai Airways to launch 'Double Daily' flights to and from Dhaka

Thai Airways International has announced the launching of daily nightly flights – in addition to their regular flights during the day – which will take their total number of flights to and from Dhaka to 14 per week.

The "Double Daily" Dhaka-Bangkok flights will start from 16 July 2023 and continue till the end of the summer schedule, said Thai Airways in an event of the "Thai Agent Networking" at a Dhaka hotel yesterday.

The airline currently operates Bangkok-Dhaka flights during the day as TG321 arriving at 12:10pm (local time), and the Dhaka-Bangkok flights TG322 departing at 01:35pm daily. The flights are operated with modern wide body aircraft Boeing 787 Dreamliner or Boeing 772 with 30 business class and 262 economy class seats.  

The airline's new nightly flights – Bangkok-Dhaka flights TG339 arriving at 01:25am (local time), and Dhaka-Bangkok flights TG340 departing at 02:45am – will be operated with modern Airbus A320-200 narrow body aircraft with 168 Economy class seats.

Thai Airways is celebrating the "Double Daily" flights in the summer holiday season by offering special discounts in the "Happy July" promotion for return journeys from Dhaka to popular destinations in Asia, North Asia, Europe and Australia, said the airline in a press release. 

Thai Airways

