Thai Airways launches double daily flights in Dhaka

Thai Airways International announced the launching of their daily-nightly flights which will take the total number to 14 flights per week in Dhaka.

The announcement was made in an event 'Thai agent networking' on 10 July at a city hotel, said a press release.

This "DOUBLE DAILY" Dhaka-Bangkok flights will start operation from 16 July 2023 till end of summer schedule.

Thai Airways is celebrating "Double Daily" flights during the summer holiday season by offering special discounts in the "Happy July" promotion for return journeys from Dhaka to popular destinations in Asia, North Asia, Europe and Australia.

