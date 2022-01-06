Thai Airways resumes Dhaka flights

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Thai Airways has resumed flight operation on Bangkok-Dhaka-Bangkok route as the Thai government relaxed restrictions on passenger transport from Bangladesh.

The airline  operates flights between Bangkok and Dhaka every Thursday.

Passenger transport to Thailand  had been suspended since late  March 2020, due to Covid-19 pandemic  restrictions and the Thailand government lifted entry restrictions for nationals from Bangladesh and other countries in recent months. 

THAI management has awarded their passenger General Sales Agency to Air Galaxy Ltd who has set up a new THAI Airways dedicated Sales and Ticketing office at 25 Gulshan Avenue (1st Floor) with branches in Chattogram and Sylhet. 

THAI has been operating to Bangladesh for more than 50 years providing air connectivity with many South East and Far Eastern countries.
 

