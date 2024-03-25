Take strict actions against irregularities surrounding air tickets: Aviation minister to Biman CEO

Aviation

Aviation Minister Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan. Photo: BSS
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan has instructed authorities concerned to investigate the recent allegations of irregularities surrounding Bangladesh Biman Airlines tickets and to take strict actions against those responsible.

The minister instructed Shafiul Azim, managing director and chief executive officer of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, in these regards during a meeting today (25 March). 

He also said various matters which have become viral in recent times regarding empty seats and tickets and any complaint of the passengers should be taken into serious consideration and action should be taken.

"Strict action will be taken against any staff – working at any service point including ticket counter, checking counter, call centre – who neglects duty or misbehaves with passengers or resorts to any kind of misconduct," he said.

"No one will be spared if they act as obstacles to the progress of the aviation industry."

The minister's instructions come amid recent allegations by passengers regarding the presence of a ticket syndicate, alongside the blocking of tickets of Biman Bangladesh.

Biman authorities, however, yesterday refuted allegations of the presence of a ticket syndicate or ticket blocking while selling to travel agencies.

"There is no question of ticket blocking. We don't sell tickets for any routes to an agent without names of passengers. This is beyond our policy," Biman Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim said at a press conference at Biman's headquarters in the capital's Kurmitola.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

