Rules flouted: Boeing-787 suffers damage at Dhaka airport

Aviation

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:56 pm

The accident took place at boarding gate-4 of the airport

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Boeing-787 Dreamliner suffered damage to its door on Thursday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka during an attempt to park it.

Airport officials said the accident was a result of workers not following the rules.

"The rules and regulations mandated for separating the aircraft from the boarding bridge have not been followed. They [workers] pushed back the aircraft without disconnecting its doors from the boarding bridge," Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, told The Business Standard.

The accident took place at boarding gate-4 of the airport.

However, the boarding bridge did not suffer any damage due to the accident, said Kamrul.

Shahjalal Airport authorities have sought an explanation from the engineering branch of Biman Bangladesh Airlines regarding the incident. Currently, the aircraft is being kept at Bangladesh Biman's hangar at the airport.

According to sources, the Boeing-787 Dreamliner had no flight on the day and was empty during the accident. 

There have been multiple accidents involving Boeing aircraft in recent months, resulting in several aircraft being grounded.

On 6 June, a trolley of US-Bangla Airlines hit a Boeing 737 aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Shahjalal Airport. On 11 April, a Dubai-bound flight had to be cancelled after the nose of a Boeing aircraft hit the tail of another aircraft in an airport hangar. Both the aircraft – the Boeing 737 and the Boeing 777 – were scratched during handling.

On 6 March, another Boeing plane was damaged when a bird hit its engine during landing at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport.

On 15 February, a Boeing 737 aircraft of Biman was brought back from Malaysia after a windshield crack was noticed mid-flight en route to Kuala Lumpur two days earlier.

At present, there are 21 aircraft in Biman's fleet. Of these, four are Boeing 787 Dreamliners, three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, four Boeing 777-300ERs, six Boeing 737-800s, and five Dash-8s.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner / Accident / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

