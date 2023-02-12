Nagad offers 10% discount on payments for Biman tickets

12 February, 2023, 08:55 pm
Customers can enjoy a 10% discount on air tickets that they purchase from the website of Biman Bangladesh Airlines using promo code (BGEKUSH10) and pay through Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department.

They can also get this discount while buying air tickets from the national flag carrier's app, said a press release.

On the occasion of the month of Language Movement, the campaign began on 10 February and will continue till 21st of this month.

Air travellers both domestic and international can avail of this discount on base fares of all kinds of tickets, be it for one-way or return or multi-city flights.

Nagad Chief Commercial Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said, "We are happy to have partnered with the country's flag carrier by dangling this discount on the occasion of International Mother Language Day."

"All our customers will enjoy it as it will save their money to some extent," he also said, adding, "We want our people to get used to the digital lifestyle and play a role in the development of the country."

In the meantime, in celebration of Valentine's Day, Nagad is offering up to 25% instant cashback on Nagad payments on the purchase of products from different merchants.

Besides, a customer making the highest single-day payment this way will get a couple of air tickets on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route. The campaign will run until 28 February.

