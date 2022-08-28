Pilots demand probe into Biman's 'recruitment irregularities'

The Bangladesh Airline Pilots' Association has demanded an investigation into alleged irregularities in recent recruitment of contractual pilots and anomalies in the training department "causing huge financial losses to Biman" by its authorities.

Recently, Biman faced widespread criticism after finalisation of the appointment of 14 pilots and co-pilots due to nepotism and irregularities in the recruitment process.

In a letter to Biman's Managing Director and CEO Zahid Hossain on 25 August, the association said, "A number of newspapers have recently published news of irregularities, nepotism and corruption related to recent recruitment of contractual pilots. We have at different times pointed out that the way pilots are being recruited on contract is beyond regulation."

The responsibility of the recruitment was given to the chief of training whose own wife was a candidate and which was surely a conflict of interest, the letter said.

"The way recruitment was done, it has seriously tarnished the image of the national flag carrier and the pilot community," it said.

"We, the pilots community, are not ready to take any responsibility for the misdeeds of any individual," reads the letter.

Citing several examples of misdeeds, the letter claimed that the spouse of an executive, who has a questionable professional record, has been recruited.

She stood first in her batch, which generated widespread criticism in the organisation since she was sent back to the Bangladesh Airlines Training Centre by instructors for her lack of knowledge, the letter said, adding, "Now, she is having difficulties in continuing her training in the B-777 fleet."

It also said Biman's Operation Manual and the bilateral agreement with the pilots' platform was blatantly violated in the process of recruitment. Objection by platform was not taken into cognisance.

The association also said there was no requirement of B-777 captains, but crew requirement on the said fleet was falsely projected and personal emails were sent from the training department to candidates.

The platform also said that being the junior-most captain in the B-777 fleet, the chief of training became the instructor pilot bypassing his seniors and also the regulation, which is highly unethical, it added.