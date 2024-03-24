New private airline Fly Dhaka likely to start its operation by November

Fly Dhaka Airlines, a new private carrier in the country's aviation industry, is likely to start its operation by November this year.

Prioritising the paramount importance of safe travel coupled with affordability, the airline has already secured its aircraft and is actively addressing various pertinent matters pertaining to the acquisition of the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC), read a press release on Sunday.

With aspirations to expand its presence across the Bangladeshi airspace in 2024, the airline is diligently advancing through the personnel recruitment process.

In this context, Lt. General Molla Fazle Akbar (Retd.), the Chief Executive Officer of Fly Dhaka Airlines, articulates, "Fly Dhaka Airlines is committed to earnestly pursuing this vision, thus contributing to the enhancement of the aviation sector in Bangladesh. Our aim is not only to establish a robust presence in the domestic market but also to extend our reach to the global arena. Towards this end, negotiations with a giant Asian airline are already underway."

Anchored by the ethos of "Connecting Dreams, Uniting Destinations," the workforce of Fly Dhaka Airlines is dedicated to realising this vision.

The airline envisages commencing operations on domestic routes utilising state-of-the-art ATR 72-600 model aircraft.

Subsequently, for international services, Fly Dhaka Airlines intends to induct Airbus/Boeing aircraft, thereby ensuring safety, efficiency and reliability in its global operations.

With Fly Dhaka coming into operation, the total number of private airlines operating in the country will be four. The three other airlines are NovoAir, US-Bangla Airlines and Air Astra.