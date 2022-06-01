Hajj flights commence 5 June with no increase in fare: Biman CEO

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 06:14 pm

Hajj flights commence 5 June with no increase in fare: Biman CEO

On the impact of increased jet fuel prices on fares, the Biman MD said the Hajj packages had already been announced so there was no scope to increase the fare now

Photo: Royed Bin Masud
Photo: Royed Bin Masud

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start carrying Hajj passengers from 5 June.

A total of 130 flights will be operated with 65 round trips.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made the announcement at a press conference held at the Biman Airlines Training Centre at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, where he also mentioned that the airlines had made the preparations in only one months' time instead of the usual 2-2.5 months.

Asked if any aircraft would be leased for Hajj flights, he said, "No aircrafts are being leased this time. The number of pilgrims at the beginning of each Hajj is uncertain. We were supposed to lease two aircrafts but it is not required as the number of passengers is lower."

On the impact of increased jet fuel prices on fares, the Biman MD said the Hajj packages had already been announced so there was no scope to increase the fare now.

According to the aviation authorities, Biman will carry some 29,000 pilgrims for this year's Hajj.

