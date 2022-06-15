Biman begins dedicated hajj flights from Ctg

Corporates

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

Biman begins dedicated hajj flights from Ctg

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has begun operating dedicated flights from Shah Amanat International Airport to Jeddah and Medina for the convenience of the esteemed pilgrims of Chattogram region. 

Biman's first Hajj flight (BG-3211) from Chattogram left for Medina with 417 pilgrims at 1:45pm Wednesday (15 June). The flight will reach Medina at 05:30pm local time.

PHP Group has distributed food among the 417 Hajj travellers. 

Managing Director of PHP Family Mohamed Ali Hossain said, "Hajj pilgrims are guests of Allah. We have made some arrangements to serve them. This arrangement will be made for all the pilgrims who will go for Hajj from Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram."

Biman will operate a total of 65 dedicated flights this year, including nine flights on Chattogram-Jeddah route and two flights on Chattogram-Medina route, Biman's Chattogram District Manager Sajal Kanti Barua.

Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan, director of Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport, was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of Hajj flights from Chattogram, while Md Shah Alam, chairman, Chittagong Zone of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) and Md Abu Jafar, chairman, Chittagong Zone, Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh were present as special guests. 

General Manager (Marketing) of Biman Mohammad Salahuddin presided over the function. Representatives of Biman, Civil Aviation, HAAB, ATAB and local media personnel of Chattogram were present at the inaugural function.
 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Biman hajj flights / Shah Amanat International Airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

2h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

3h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

5h | Panorama
Gouromoti, Amrapali, Bari-4 and Banana are the main mango variants in Sohel Rana’s orchard. Photo: Masum Billah

How embracing new variants turned Naogaon into the new ‘mango capital’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

1h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

2h | Videos
More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

6h | Videos
Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market