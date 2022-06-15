Biman begins dedicated hajj flights from Ctg

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has begun operating dedicated flights from Shah Amanat International Airport to Jeddah and Medina for the convenience of the esteemed pilgrims of Chattogram region.

Biman's first Hajj flight (BG-3211) from Chattogram left for Medina with 417 pilgrims at 1:45pm Wednesday (15 June). The flight will reach Medina at 05:30pm local time.

PHP Group has distributed food among the 417 Hajj travellers.

Managing Director of PHP Family Mohamed Ali Hossain said, "Hajj pilgrims are guests of Allah. We have made some arrangements to serve them. This arrangement will be made for all the pilgrims who will go for Hajj from Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram."

Biman will operate a total of 65 dedicated flights this year, including nine flights on Chattogram-Jeddah route and two flights on Chattogram-Medina route, Biman's Chattogram District Manager Sajal Kanti Barua.

Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan, director of Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport, was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function of Hajj flights from Chattogram, while Md Shah Alam, chairman, Chittagong Zone of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) and Md Abu Jafar, chairman, Chittagong Zone, Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh were present as special guests.

General Manager (Marketing) of Biman Mohammad Salahuddin presided over the function. Representatives of Biman, Civil Aviation, HAAB, ATAB and local media personnel of Chattogram were present at the inaugural function.

