Biman inaugurates Hajj flights from Chittagong

23 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
23 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Biman Airlines is conducting Hajj flights from Dhaka as well as Chittagong to facilitate pilgrims.

The first scheduled flight from Chittagong on Tuesday (23 May) started at 3:50am, was carrying 419 pilgrims to Madina, said a press release.

This year, Biman will operate 13 scheduled Hajj flights on the Chittagong-Jeddah route and 7 on the Chittagong-Madina route.

During the inaugural event on Monday, the event's chief guest Chittagong City Corporation's representative Md Razoul Karmi Chowdhury said, "According to the directions of the prime minister, Hajj pilgrims are being given the highest priority."

This year, 1,22,221 people from Bangladesh went to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. Of this, Biman will transport 61,111 Hajj pilgrims.

