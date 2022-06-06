Biman issuing front row seats to Hajj pilgrims on first-come-first-serve basis

Aviation

TBS Report 
06 June, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 02:57 pm

Related News

Biman issuing front row seats to Hajj pilgrims on first-come-first-serve basis

TBS Report 
06 June, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 02:57 pm
Biman issuing front row seats to Hajj pilgrims on first-come-first-serve basis

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to issue front row seats to this year's Hajj pilgrims on first-come-first-serve basis.

Pilgrims flying on the national flag carrier will have to pay $150 (some Tk13,385) extra for one way travel from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia.

Whereas, a roundtrip on the front cabin of Biman will cost $250 (around Tk22,309) more.

The fee for coming home from Saudi Arabia has been set at 700 riyals (Tk16,654) .

However, passengers availing of this offer will not be subjected to any special services.

Besides, the offer only stands for special Hajj flights being operated by Biman. 

Passengers have been requested to visit -- https://www.biman-airlines.com/ -- for more related information.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / Biman hajj flights / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

2h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

4h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

5h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

5h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

20h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata