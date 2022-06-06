Biman issuing front row seats to Hajj pilgrims on first-come-first-serve basis

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to issue front row seats to this year's Hajj pilgrims on first-come-first-serve basis.

Pilgrims flying on the national flag carrier will have to pay $150 (some Tk13,385) extra for one way travel from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia.

Whereas, a roundtrip on the front cabin of Biman will cost $250 (around Tk22,309) more.

The fee for coming home from Saudi Arabia has been set at 700 riyals (Tk16,654) .

However, passengers availing of this offer will not be subjected to any special services.

Besides, the offer only stands for special Hajj flights being operated by Biman.

Passengers have been requested to visit -- https://www.biman-airlines.com/ -- for more related information.