Etihad Airways to close flight operations on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route from 29 October

The Etihad Airways announced the closure of the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi flights, with the decision to be effective from 29 October.

The airline recently sent a letter to travel agents in Bangladesh informing them of the decision.

It, however, did not state any reason.

Industry insiders told The Business Standard that due to commercial reasons that the airline was closing its operation in Dhaka.

A top leader of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) told TBS upon speaking to the Etihad authorities, he was informed that the airline has a major share on Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

"By excluding flights in Dhaka, they [Etihad] will focus more on Air Arabia," he added.

The airline currently operates the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka flights once a day with a Boeing 787-9 dreamliner.

Dhaka joined Etihad's network in October 2006, initially with the A330-200 aircraft operating five weekly flights.

The two airlines which currently operate on the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route are 'Air Arabia Abu Dhabi' and 'Biman Bangladesh Airlines'.

Currently, 28 foreign airlines are operating flights in Bangladesh, while twelve more airlines have expressed their desire to operate flights in the country in future.