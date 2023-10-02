Etihad Airways to close flight operations on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route from 29 October

Aviation

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 06:47 pm

Related News

Etihad Airways to close flight operations on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route from 29 October

The airline, however, did not state any reason for suspending the flights

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 06:47 pm
Etihad Airways to close flight operations on Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route from 29 October

The Etihad Airways announced the closure of the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi flights, with the decision to be effective from 29 October.

The airline recently sent a letter to travel agents in Bangladesh informing them of the decision. 

It, however, did not state any reason.

Industry insiders told The Business Standard that due to commercial reasons that the airline was closing its operation in Dhaka.

A top leader of Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) told TBS upon speaking to the Etihad authorities, he was informed that the airline has a major share on Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. 

"By excluding flights in Dhaka, they [Etihad] will focus more on Air Arabia," he added.

The airline currently operates the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka flights once a day with a Boeing 787-9 dreamliner.

Dhaka joined Etihad's network in October 2006, initially with the A330-200 aircraft operating five weekly flights.

The two airlines which currently operate on the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route are 'Air Arabia Abu Dhabi' and 'Biman Bangladesh Airlines'.

Currently, 28 foreign airlines are operating flights in Bangladesh, while twelve more airlines have expressed their desire to operate flights in the country in future.

Top News

Etihad Airways / Dhaka / Abu Dhabi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

52m | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

6h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

1h | TBS World
Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

22m | TBS Entertainment
Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

6h | TBS Economy
How to make lemon mint juice?

How to make lemon mint juice?

2h | TBS Food