Emirates opens lounge for unaccompanied minors at Dubai airport

Aviation

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 11:44 am

The renowned Emirates airline has opened a special newly upgraded lounge for unaccompanied minors in Concourse B at Dubai International Airport.

The lounge for the young flyers is open 24/7 and offers various facilities like fun video games, drinks and snacks, comfortable seating areas, free wi-fi, and washrooms designed for kids, says a press release.

Parents or guardians who have pre-booked Emirates' Unaccompanied Minor service, can drop off their young flyers at Dubai Airport Terminal 3, where Emirates' airport team will check them in for their flights in a special lounge area for unaccompanied minors.

After check-in formalities are completed, one of Emirates' friendly airport services team members will escort the young flyers through immigration and security, onward to their dedicated departure lounge in the airside concourse, and later, from the lounge to the boarding gate.

Young solo flyers with a connecting flight in Dubai are also well cared for while in transit. Emirates' ground services team will meet and escort them from their flight to one of the dedicated lounges for unaccompanied minors, while they wait for their next flight.

Onboard, young flyers can look forward to delicious meals and snacks designed for their palates, toys and activity packs, and kid-sized headsets to enjoy the selection of over 50 Disney movies and 130+ TV channels for young travellers. Emirates is currently offering young flyers cool take-home toys and bags onboard, inspired by Expo 2020 Dubai and featuring little Emirates characters.

Emirates' services for unaccompanied minors must be booked in advance of travel and are available for children from 5 to 11 years of age, who are travelling without an adult. The service can also be booked for young travellers between 12 and 15 years old.

