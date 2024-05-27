Cyclone Remal: 10 international flights cancelled at Dhaka airport

Aviation

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:43 pm

Also, 3 Chattogram-bound international flights landed in Dhaka due to the suspension of flights at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport.

A file photo of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. Photo: UNB
A total of 10 international flights from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) were cancelled today (27 May) due to the inclement weather caused by Cyclone Remal.

Among the cancelled flights are Vistara Airlines' Delhi and Mumbai flights, IndiGo's Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai flights, Air India's Delhi flight and Jazeera Airways' two flights to Kuwait.

These flights were cancelled from midnight to noon, HSIA Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines' flight to Kunming and Malaysian Airlines' flight to Kuala Lumpur were delayed due to bad weather.

A Chattogram-bound NovoAir flight from Dhaka failed to land after flying for two hours and then returned to Dhaka.

Also, Air Arabia's Shahjah to Chattogram, Salam Air's Muscat to Chattogram and Fly Dubai's Dubai to Chattogram flights landed in Dhaka due to the suspension of flights at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport.

The centre of cyclonic storm Remal, moving through the eastern part of Jashore, hit the capital city around 3pm today.

Earlier, Cyclone Remal made landfall in Bangladesh and started crossing the Khepupara coast on the southwest side of Mongla around 9pm yesterday (26 May).

Dhaka airport / flights cancelled / Cyclone Remal

