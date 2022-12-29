Biman to launch app, loyalty club for passengers

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to launch its very own mobile app and loyalty club for air passengers.

The app will allow air people to buy tickets and have access to flight-related information. Besides, members of the loyalty club will enjoy many privileges.

The new facilities will be launched for public use on 4 January 2023, reads a press release issued on Thursday (29 December).

By downloading the Biman app from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store passengers will be able to purchase tickets for all destinations on their own.

They will be able to make payments via debit, credit cards and different MFS platforms.

Meanwhile, Biman Loyalty Club members will be able to use their miles earned to get reward tickets, seat upgradation, excess baggage facilities and lounge access facilities, the release added.