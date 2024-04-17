9 flights between UAE-Bangladesh cancelled as heavy rains hit Middle-Eastern country

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 05:11 pm

TBS Report

17 April, 2024, 05:05 pm

Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 05:11 pm

Nearly four inches (100 mm) of rain fell over the course of just 12 hours in Dubai yesterday, an amount usually registered throughout the entire year. 

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 05:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Due to bad weather in the United Arab Emirates, a total of nine flights have been cancelled between the country and Bangladesh.

In a note from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authorities, signed by Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam, it was informed that the flights were cancelled today and also some for tomorrow. 

Five flights of Air Arabia were cancelled up to tomorrow (18 April).

Two flights each of Emirates and Flydubai airlines were also cancelled. 

Nearly four inches (100 mm) of rain fell over the course of just 12 hours in Dubai yesterday, an amount usually registered throughout the entire year. 

The quick rains flooded roads and buildings. 

The Dubai International Airport, which was recently given the second-busiest airport in the world tag, was also deluged.

The disruptions continued till today, with most flights being suspended.

The Dubai International Airport has also advised people to "NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary," and said "flights continue to be delayed and diverted."

