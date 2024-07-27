Shopping malls see low footfall amid limited curfew relaxation

Bangladesh

Jahir Rayhan
27 July, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:54 am

Related News

Shopping malls see low footfall amid limited curfew relaxation

Shopkeepers said that afternoons and evenings are typically busy times for malls. However, with the curfew still in place from 5pm, customers are hesitant to visit for shopping

Jahir Rayhan
27 July, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:54 am
File photo of Basundhara City Shopping Complex/TBS
File photo of Basundhara City Shopping Complex/TBS

Shopping malls are finding it difficult to attract customers even though the capital is slowly coming back to life after a week-long shutdown.

The curfew was eased from 8am to 5pm on Friday and will be relaxed during the same hours today. Shopping malls are operating only during these hours.

Shopkeepers said that afternoons and evenings are typically busy times for malls. However, with the curfew still in place from 5pm, customers are hesitant to visit for shopping. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They believe that without evening hours, footfall will continue to be low.

Kawsar Ahmed, manager of the Dhanmondi branch of Gentle Park — a fashion brand, told TBS, "Mornings are not popular for shopping; people typically shop in the afternoon. With the limited time available before the curfew kicks in the afternoon, only a few customers visit the malls."

Regarding decreased sales compared to usual, he said current sales levels are not comparable to those of normal periods in any way.

Mouchak Market, one of Dhaka's oldest and busiest shopping centres, typically sees around 5,000 visitors daily. However, on Friday, shopkeepers were seen idle and chatting due to the lack of customers.

Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, president of the Mouchak Market Traders' Association, said, "Buyers typically visit our market from 4pm to 7pm, but the curfew resumes at 5pm. As long as we cannot stay open in the evening, our sales will remain affected."

Bashundhara City Shopping Complex was closed at 5pm. An Ansar member, stationed outside, said the market shuts when the curfew comes into effect.

Typically bustling with customers on Fridays, the capital's New Market, Nurjahan Market, Globe Shopping Complex, and Chandrima Market were unusually quiet yesterday. Shopkeepers were seen with little to do.

"I've opened the shop, but there have been no sales yet," said Mohammad Apon, a shoe seller. 

Munna, who sells shirts, said his sales barely cover his food expenses for the day.

"Sales have been down ever since the quota reform movement reached its peak, with students blocking roads at Science Lab and Nilkhet intersections," he added.

Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity President Md Helal Uddin told TBS, "We are opening the shops now, but not for business. We know there won't be any sales at the moment. We've opened just to keep the merchandise in order."

"We're hopeful that the curfew will be fully lifted by Sunday or Monday, allowing us to operate until night," he added.

Helal Uddin also mentioned that the impact of the unrest, shutdown and curfew on the shopping malls will be evaluated once business returns to normal.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / Shopping malls / Curfew in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos