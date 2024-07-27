Shopping malls see low footfall amid limited curfew relaxation

Shopping malls are finding it difficult to attract customers even though the capital is slowly coming back to life after a week-long shutdown.

The curfew was eased from 8am to 5pm on Friday and will be relaxed during the same hours today. Shopping malls are operating only during these hours.

Shopkeepers said that afternoons and evenings are typically busy times for malls. However, with the curfew still in place from 5pm, customers are hesitant to visit for shopping.

They believe that without evening hours, footfall will continue to be low.

Kawsar Ahmed, manager of the Dhanmondi branch of Gentle Park — a fashion brand, told TBS, "Mornings are not popular for shopping; people typically shop in the afternoon. With the limited time available before the curfew kicks in the afternoon, only a few customers visit the malls."

Regarding decreased sales compared to usual, he said current sales levels are not comparable to those of normal periods in any way.

Mouchak Market, one of Dhaka's oldest and busiest shopping centres, typically sees around 5,000 visitors daily. However, on Friday, shopkeepers were seen idle and chatting due to the lack of customers.

Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, president of the Mouchak Market Traders' Association, said, "Buyers typically visit our market from 4pm to 7pm, but the curfew resumes at 5pm. As long as we cannot stay open in the evening, our sales will remain affected."

Bashundhara City Shopping Complex was closed at 5pm. An Ansar member, stationed outside, said the market shuts when the curfew comes into effect.

Typically bustling with customers on Fridays, the capital's New Market, Nurjahan Market, Globe Shopping Complex, and Chandrima Market were unusually quiet yesterday. Shopkeepers were seen with little to do.

"I've opened the shop, but there have been no sales yet," said Mohammad Apon, a shoe seller.

Munna, who sells shirts, said his sales barely cover his food expenses for the day.

"Sales have been down ever since the quota reform movement reached its peak, with students blocking roads at Science Lab and Nilkhet intersections," he added.

Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity President Md Helal Uddin told TBS, "We are opening the shops now, but not for business. We know there won't be any sales at the moment. We've opened just to keep the merchandise in order."

"We're hopeful that the curfew will be fully lifted by Sunday or Monday, allowing us to operate until night," he added.

Helal Uddin also mentioned that the impact of the unrest, shutdown and curfew on the shopping malls will be evaluated once business returns to normal.