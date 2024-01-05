Akhaura Land Port to remain closed for three days from tomorrow marking election

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 09:25 pm

An goods-carrying truck arrives at Akhaura Land Port. File Photo: TBS
The country's largest land port has announced a three-day closure from tomorrow (6 January) marking the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls on 7 January. 

All import-export activities through the Akhaura Land Port will remain closed on 6, 7, and 8 January, the port authorities announced today (5 January).

However, the immigration authority of the land port said the passport holders of the two countries will be allowed to pass through the land port at this time.

Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of Akhaura Landport Import-Export Association, said, "A three-day holiday has been announced on the occasion of the JS polls. Indian businessmen have been informed of the matter. Import-export activities will resume as usual from 9 January."

The Akhaura Land Port is one of the country's major trade gateway to India.

Every day over $1.5 lakh worth of various products, including frozen fish, rods, cement, edible oil and plastic products are exported to the northeastern states of India through the port.

