APBn arrests 4 'Arsa members' with grenades, firearms from Rohingya camp

The alleged Arsa members were arrested during an operation at the 17th Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya in the early hours of Sunday (19 May). Photo: Collected

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have arrested four alleged members of the Myanmar-based group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) with hand grenades, weapons, bullets and walkie-talkies during an operation at the 17th Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

The three-hour-long operation started at 3am on Sunday (19 May) following a tip-off that some armed individuals had gathered at the 17th Rohingya camp in Cox's Baar, said Md Arefin Jewel, superintendent of police and deputy commander of the 14th ABPn, which is assigned to the security of the Rohingya camp.

The arrested individuals are Amir Hossain, 29, Ziaur Rahman, 32, Saiyedul Amin, 30, and Md Harun, 22.

Arefin Jewel said all the arrested individuals are members of Arsa and are accused in multiple cases, including murder, kidnapping, arms, and extortion.

"When we reached the location, the criminals opened fire at the APBn members, who returned fire in self-defence. The APBn members were able to arrest four of them as they were attempting to flee during the exchange," he said.

"Four hand grenades, seven locally made guns, two walkie-talkies, nine bullets, two packets of iron balls [used in hand grenades], two machetes and several helmets were later recovered from Arsa hideout based on the information provided by the four arrested," the APBn deputy commander said.

He said a detailed briefing about the operation would be given to the media at a press conference at the 14 APBN office this afternoon.

