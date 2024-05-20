Tour Operators Association to give out international tourism awards

The new award was officially announced at a press conference held at Sheraton Dhaka this morning (20 May). Photo: TBS

The Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), the country's apex body of tour operators, will award 23 people in 20 categories for their contribution to local and international tourism.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan will present the "TOAB International Tourism Award" in a ceremony at a city hotel on 29 May.

The new award was officially announced at a press conference held at Sheraton Dhaka this morning (20 May) where FBCCI Senior Vice-president Md Amin Helali was present as the chief guest while the Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) President Tanzim Anwar was present as special guest.

TOAB president Shiblul Azam Qureshi presided over the event while its former president Md. Rafeuzzaman spoke, among others, in the briefing.

Awards will be presented in about 20 different categories in the first edition and each category includes different sectors of tourism services.

The award aims to promote tourism in Bangladesh and showcasing the country's tourism products on the global stage.

This award ceremony serves as a platform to honour individuals, organisations, and initiatives that have demonstrated excellence and innovation in enhancing the local and global tourism industry, especially in neighbouring countries.

FBCCI Senior Vice-president Md Amin Helali said, "There is an opportunity for more internationalisation of the tourism sector. It is possible to increase its spread by organising different types of fairs. Such recognition will create healthy competition to enhance the quality of the tourism industry.

"The tourism sector has an opportunity to contribute to the economy of Bangladesh more than the garments sector."

Shiblul Azam Koreshi, president of TOAB said the association has been making valuable contributions to the development of the industry at local and global levels.