Tour Operators Association to give out international tourism awards

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:33 pm

Related News

Tour Operators Association to give out international tourism awards

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:33 pm
The new award was officially announced at a press conference held at Sheraton Dhaka this morning (20 May). Photo: TBS
The new award was officially announced at a press conference held at Sheraton Dhaka this morning (20 May). Photo: TBS

The Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), the country's apex body of tour operators, will award 23 people in 20 categories for their contribution to local and international tourism.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan will present the "TOAB International Tourism Award" in a ceremony at a city hotel on 29 May.

The new award was officially announced at a press conference held at Sheraton Dhaka this morning (20 May) where FBCCI Senior Vice-president Md Amin Helali was present as the chief guest while the Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) President Tanzim Anwar was present as special guest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TOAB president Shiblul Azam Qureshi presided over the event while its former president Md. Rafeuzzaman spoke, among others, in the briefing.

Awards will be presented in about 20 different categories in the first edition and each category includes different sectors of tourism services.

The award aims to promote tourism in Bangladesh and showcasing the country's tourism products on the global stage.

This award ceremony serves as a platform to honour individuals, organisations, and initiatives that have demonstrated excellence and innovation in enhancing the local and global tourism industry, especially in neighbouring countries.

FBCCI Senior Vice-president Md Amin Helali said, "There is an opportunity for more internationalisation of the tourism sector. It is possible to increase its spread by organising different types of fairs. Such recognition will create healthy competition to enhance the quality of the tourism industry.

"The tourism sector has an opportunity to contribute to the economy of Bangladesh more than the garments sector."

Shiblul Azam Koreshi, president of TOAB said the association has been making valuable contributions to the development of the industry at local and global levels. 

Top News

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) / Tourism / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

10h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

9h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

46m | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

1h | Videos
Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

3h | Videos
How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

21m | Videos