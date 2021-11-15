52 countries to take part in Bangladesh’s Sourcing Fair

Photo: TBS

Some 1,395 buyers from 52 countries have registered to participate in the "Sourcing Bangladesh-2021, (Virtual Edition)", organised by Bangladesh's Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

"The EPB has organised the virtual expo to keep the market activities rolling while the trade fairs worldwide were suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said while inaugurating the fair at EPB office in the capital on Monday.

The minister said, "I have been informed that some 60 reputed exporters of Bangladesh, from 13 sectors, are taking part in the virtual expo while a notable number of potential buyers and visitors from North America, Latin America, South East Asia, Middle East, Central Asia and Africa have also registered."

Tipu Munshi further said the fair has been organised with a focus on the major export-oriented sectors in Bangladesh.

In the expo, the participating companies will showcase their products, present audio-visual and digital brochures on the virtual platform, as well as hold virtual business-to-business (B2B) meetings. The website of the fair will have a buyer-seller database for B2B meetings.

The companies in the readymade garments (RMG), leather and leather products, jute and jute products, agro and agro-processed products, home textile and home decor, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, ICT, plastic, electric and electronic products, light engineering products, furniture, and furniture styles and handicrafts sectors will showcase their products in the fair.

The website of the exhibition www.sourcing-bangladesh.com will have a database of buyers and sellers for six months after the end of the fair. Webinars will be organised to exhibit potential export products and investment opportunities and benefits to attract foreign investment.

EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan, who presided over the function, said, "The main objective of the Sourcing Fair is to create linkups between Bangladeshi sellers or exhibitors with potential foreign buyers.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Jasim Uddin, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kant Ghosh also spoke at the event among others.