$1500M underway as budgetary support: PM Hasina

Economy

UNB
08 June, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 06:59 pm

File Photo. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at the Jatiya Sangsad
File Photo. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at the Jatiya Sangsad

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said a process is underway to mobilise $1000 million as budgetary support to tackle future emergency situation and economic crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war.

She made the statement in a written answer to a question from ruling party lawmaker M Mozaffar Hossain (Jamalpur-5) during PM's question-answer session.

Hasina said that this budget support will be spent in the stimulus package for industries, factories, trading organisations, small and medium entrepreneurs and social safety net.

Besides, she said, as part of the programme to tackle the economic crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, a process is underway to mobilise another $500 million as budgetary support.

 

 

