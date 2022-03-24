Oman interested to invest in Bangladesh, say visiting officials

The Oman government wants to invest in various businesses in Bangladesh, said visiting officials of Oman's foreign ministry.

Sheikh Khalifa Ali Issa Al Harthy, under-secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, said, "Bangladeshis are the largest foreign community in Oman. I hope our labour relations will be better. Oman is interested in investing in Bangladesh."

"Just as Bangladesh has a vision, Oman also has a vision. I hope that the relations between the two countries will be further strengthened, including in import-export, travel, food security," he added.

He was speaking at a press conference after the second bilateral consultation meeting between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and the Sultanate of Oman at the State Guest House, Padma in the capital on Thursday.

Also speaking at the programme, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "Bangladesh and Oman are committed to developing a more multifaceted relationship between themselves beyond just the manpower sector."

The foreign secretary led the Bangladesh delegation while Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy headed the Omani delegation at the meeting.

The two sides signed a mutual visa waiver agreement for diplomatic/official, special and service passport holders on the occasion.

The Bangladesh side briefed the Omani delegation about the country's investment-friendly environment and urged them to consider investing in Bangladesh in the ICT, hi-tech parks, ship-building, tourism, and other sectors.

The Bangladeshi side even made an offer to the visiting delegation to allocate land in exclusive economic zones.

In response to the offer, Omani officials said an investment team from Oman would undertake a visit to Bangladesh to see the opportunities for investment in Bangladesh.