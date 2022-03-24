Oman interested to invest in Bangladesh, say visiting officials

Trade

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:43 pm

Related News

Oman interested to invest in Bangladesh, say visiting officials

I hope that the relations between the two countries will be further strengthened, including in import-export, travel, food security,” he added

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:43 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Oman government wants to invest in various businesses in Bangladesh, said visiting officials of Oman's foreign ministry.

Sheikh Khalifa Ali Issa Al Harthy, under-secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, said, "Bangladeshis are the largest foreign community in Oman. I hope our labour relations will be better. Oman is interested in investing in Bangladesh."

"Just as Bangladesh has a vision, Oman also has a vision. I hope that the relations between the two countries will be further strengthened, including in import-export, travel, food security," he added.

He was speaking at a press conference after the second bilateral consultation meeting between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and the Sultanate of Oman at the State Guest House, Padma in the capital on Thursday.

Also speaking at the programme, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "Bangladesh and Oman are committed to developing a more multifaceted relationship between themselves beyond just the manpower sector."

The foreign secretary led the Bangladesh delegation while Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy headed the Omani delegation at the meeting.

The two sides signed a mutual visa waiver agreement for diplomatic/official, special and service passport holders on the occasion.

The Bangladesh side briefed the Omani delegation about the country's investment-friendly environment and urged them to consider investing in Bangladesh in the ICT, hi-tech parks, ship-building, tourism, and other sectors.

The Bangladeshi side even made an offer to the visiting delegation to allocate land in exclusive economic zones.

In response to the offer, Omani officials said an investment team from Oman would undertake a visit to Bangladesh to see the opportunities for investment in Bangladesh.

Economy / Top News

Oman / Oman-Bangladesh trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

9h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1h | Videos
These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

2h | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis