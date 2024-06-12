Oman exempts some visas from ban against Bangladeshis 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:35 pm

Related News

Oman exempts some visas from ban against Bangladeshis 

The exempted categories include family visas, visitation visas for citizens of Bangladesh residing in GCC countries, physician, engineer, nurse, teacher, accountant, investor, all types of official visas and high income tourists

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Representational image of visa approval. Photo: Freepik
Representational image of visa approval. Photo: Freepik

The government of Oman has decided to relax a visa ban, introduced last October, against Bangladeshis.

"…a decision was taken lately by the relevant authorities in Oman to exempt certain categories of Bangladeshi nationals from the visa ban issued in October of last year," a press statement issued by the Embassy of Sultanate of Oman in Bangladesh said today (12 June).

"The exempted categories are: family visas, visitation visas for citizens of Bangladesh residing in GCC countries, physician, engineer, nurse, teacher, accountant, investor, all types of official visas and high income tourists," reads the press statement. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The press statement also said the Oman embassy in Dhaka will receive and process all applications from applicants belonging to the above-mentioned categories and will coordinate duly with Royal Oman Police (ROP) to issue the visa.

"All applications must be submitted with documentation duly attested to verify the eligibility of the applicant for the requested visa. Processing of applications will take one to four weeks depending on the particulars of each application," it added.

The Oman embassy said authorities from both countries are working to life the ban as soon as possible and that many steps have been taken to that end.

"It is noteworthy to recall and reiterate that the ban is absolutely apolitical in nature and it was undertaken purely for technical reasons pertaining to the regular and ongoing review process of the foreign Labor market in Oman.

"Oman and Bangladesh enjoy excellent bilateral relations that are constantly growing and expanding in many fields under the wise and enlightened leadership of both the Bangladeshi and Omani governments respectively," the embassy said.

 

Top News

Oman / visa ban / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

18m | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

23m | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

3h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

33m | Videos
In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

33m | Videos
What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

1h | Videos
Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

3h | Videos