Bangladesh to ask Oman to hire semi-skilled workers: State minister Shofiqur

Bangladesh will ask Oman to hire semi-skilled manpower in addition to skilled workers in a joint working committee meeting expected to take place in the upcoming days, Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury, state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, said today (9 July).

Briefing reporters after a meeting with Omani Ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi, the state minister also stated that currently, Oman hires skilled workers under 12 categories from Bangladesh.

"There has also been discussion about dedicating a Technical Training Center (TTC) to Oman. We want to provide training to the required personnel in Oman at one of our TTCs," he said about the discussions with the ambassador at the ministry.

Shafiqur Also said the Oman government will provide legal status to 96,000 undocumented Bangladeshi migrants living there.