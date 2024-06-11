Oman to legalise 96,000 Bangladeshi workers: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 04:07 pm

Related News

Oman to legalise 96,000 Bangladeshi workers: State minister

This was revealed by State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury during a discussion with journalists today (11 June).

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 04:07 pm
State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury during a discussion with journalists on 11 June 2024. Photo: TBS
State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury during a discussion with journalists on 11 June 2024. Photo: TBS

The Omani government has assured that 96,000 undocumented Bangladeshi workers will be legalised as well as will hire workers from Bangladesh in 12 different categories. 

This was revealed by State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury during a discussion with journalists today (11 June).

The state minister recently toured Dubai, Oman, and Qatar to discuss labor market issues. Referring to his Oman visit, he said, "There are 96,000 workers living illegally in Oman. The Omani government has assured us that they will legalise these workers. We have requested the Omani government to waive the penalty for legalisation, to which they responded positively."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that Oman has committed to recruiting workers in 12 categories from Bangladesh, the state minister said, "Oman wants to hire skilled workers from Bangladesh. We have discussed this matter and expect that once skilled workers begin to be employed, unskilled workers will also find opportunities over time."

Regarding the United Arab Emirates labour market, the state minister noted that meetings were held with Dubai businessmen to further enhance and accelerate the labor market there. "Dubai has already requested 3,000 workers. Out of this, 400 workers have already been sent, and 500 more are waiting to go," he added.

Top News

Oman / State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury / Bangladeshi workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

6h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

2h | Videos
Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

4h | Videos
Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

7h | Videos
Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

18h | Videos