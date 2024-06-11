Oman to legalise 96,000 Bangladeshi workers: State minister

The Omani government has assured that 96,000 undocumented Bangladeshi workers will be legalised as well as will hire workers from Bangladesh in 12 different categories.

This was revealed by State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury during a discussion with journalists today (11 June).

The state minister recently toured Dubai, Oman, and Qatar to discuss labor market issues. Referring to his Oman visit, he said, "There are 96,000 workers living illegally in Oman. The Omani government has assured us that they will legalise these workers. We have requested the Omani government to waive the penalty for legalisation, to which they responded positively."

Mentioning that Oman has committed to recruiting workers in 12 categories from Bangladesh, the state minister said, "Oman wants to hire skilled workers from Bangladesh. We have discussed this matter and expect that once skilled workers begin to be employed, unskilled workers will also find opportunities over time."

Regarding the United Arab Emirates labour market, the state minister noted that meetings were held with Dubai businessmen to further enhance and accelerate the labor market there. "Dubai has already requested 3,000 workers. Out of this, 400 workers have already been sent, and 500 more are waiting to go," he added.