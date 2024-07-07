Temporary ban on Bangladeshi workers 'apolitical and under review': Oman ambassador

Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi called on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the secretariat on Sunday (7 July). Photo: UNB

Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi, in a meeting today, clarified that the temporary ban on recruiting Bangladeshi workers was a result of a regular review by Omani authorities, emphasizing its "apolitical and temporary" nature.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, the ambassador also said the issue currently under a review process by an inter-ministerial committee is expected to be resolved soon through effective cooperation and coordination between both sides.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they exchanged views on issues of bilateral and multilateral interests.

The Omani ambassador thanked the Foreign Minister for granting the meeting at short notice and congratulated him for assuming the charge of the office of foreign minister.

He apprised him about the recent bilateral engagements between Bangladesh and Oman, including manpower, cooperation on energy, fertiliser, investment etc.

Welcoming the decision of the Oman authority, the Foreign Minister thanked the ambassador for the update and appreciated the culture, ethos and foreign policy of the Sultanate of Oman.

He mentioned that some 8 lakh Bangladeshi workers are engaged in Oman making positive contributions to both of the economies. He reassured that Bangladesh is committed to cooperate, coordinate and to meet any requirements that the Oman authorities may propose to expedite the lifting of the suspension on the work visa.

Describing Oman as a trusted friend of Bangladesh, the minister further added that based on the convergence of interests and commonality of values and principles, Bangladesh and Oman have maintained effective cooperation and coordination in the multilateral fora including the UN, OIC, NAM, IORA and take strong positions on major global issues including Gaza.

The foreign minister urged the Oman envoy to work together to expand cooperation in the area of trade and investment.

Expressing gratitude for all support from MoFA, the Omani Envoy requested the Foreign Minister to extend support to consider buying urea fertiliser from the Sultanate of Oman on G2G arrangement in place of private channel.

The envoy also apprised the Foreign Minister about Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's kind acceptance of the invitation by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Bangladesh at the earliest convenience.