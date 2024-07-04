Bangladeshi expatriates in Oman are contributing to both economies: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lauded Bangladeshi expatriate workers in Oman saying they are contributing to the socioeconomic development of both countries.

"Bangladeshi workers have contributed to your economy as well as to that of Bangladesh. Both economies are benefiting from the workforce," she said today (4 July) while Oman's Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi called on her at her official residence Gonobhaban.

PM's press secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan later briefed reporters about the meeting.

The ambassador agreed with the prime minister on the performance of Bangladeshi workers in the West Asian country.

"It is true and they are working for the both economies," he said.

He mentioned that Oman has been maintaining 7% GDP growth for a long time and it expects to attain a double-digit level of growth.

"The GDP growth might double in the coming days," he said.

The issue of Oman's support to Bangladesh during Bangladesh's graduation from LDC was also discussed.

Regarding the issue of visa restriction on Bangladeshis, the envoy informed that about a million Bangladeshis are working in Oman.

"It (restriction) is not Bangladesh specific. We periodically review the labour market to determine the demand. Based on that review sometimes we often suspend import from the countries that have excessive number of manpower. For easing the suspension you have to wait for the next review," he said.

He dispelled the notion that a blanket restriction has been imposed on Bangladesh.

"But actually it was not like that. Except the manpower visa, all other visas like family visa and tourist visa are open," he said.

He also said that some ten categories of Oman visas for Bangladeshis exist now.

In this connection, he suggested Bangladesh's foreign ministry send a letter to his government for lifting the bar. This, he said, would help him discuss the matter with his higher authorities in favour of Bangladesh.

"We have started working on the issue so that the working visa can be started soon," he said.

On the fertiliser import issue, the ambassador said that his government proposed to make the arrangement on a government-to-government basis.

The prime minister said Bangladesh government would examine the proposal.

The ambassador highly appreciated the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on reelection in January.

He also noted that it would be good for Bangladesh if it graduates as a developing nation under the able leadership of Hasina.

"Bangabandhu would have been proud of you," he said.

The ambassador gave a replica of an Omani boat as a gift to the PM.

Inscribed on the was: "To the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who carried the torch of the great Bangabandhu with resolve and courage with compliments of the Ambassador of Oman, Abdulghaffar Albulushi."

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin was present at the meeting.