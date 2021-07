Federal police officers check air passengers arriving from Britain at Frankfurt Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Frankfurt, Germany, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The World Health Organization has warned of a new Covid wave in Europe, as a 10-week decline in new cases ends.

It called on local authorities in host cities to better monitor the movement of Euro 2020 football fans, reports the BBC.