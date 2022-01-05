'We can't vaccinate the planet every four to six months': Oxford vaccine maker

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 09:07 am

Related News

'We can't vaccinate the planet every four to six months': Oxford vaccine maker

Oxford Vaccine Group Director Professor Andrew Pollard said that giving everyone in the world booster shots multiple times a year is not feasible

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 09:07 am
Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard attends a virtual news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Downing Street, London, Britain November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool/File Photo
Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard attends a virtual news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Downing Street, London, Britain November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool/File Photo

Giving everyone in the world booster shots multiple times a year is not feasible, said the Oxford Vaccine Group Director Professor Andrew Pollard.

"We can't vaccinate the planet every four to six months. It's not sustainable or affordable," said Pollard, who is also the head of the UK's Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, during an interview with The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday (4 January). 

In a separate interview with Sky News on Tuesday, Pollard also cited the glaring unevenness of vaccine rollouts across the world.

"It is just not from a global perspective - affordable, sustainable or deliverable to give fourth doses to everyone on the planet every six months," Pollard said.

"And remember that, today, less than 10% of people in low-income countries have even had their first dose, so the whole idea of regular fourth doses globally is just not sensible," he added. 

The "worst is behind us" and the world "just needs to get through the winter," he said adding that "at some point, society has to open up."

"When we do open, there will be a period with a bump in infections, which is why winter is probably not the best time."

He warned about the dangerous consequences of vaccine misinformation, highlighting that even "unintentional" comments from politicians can wreak havoc.

"Let's just say that comments made in mainland Europe affected people in Africa," he said.

Pollard stressed the "need to target the vulnerable" going forward, rather than administering doses to everyone age 12 and older.

More data is needed to ascertain "whether, when and how often those who are vulnerable will need additional doses," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

Vaccination / COVID-19 / Covid-19 Booster Shot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

48m | Panorama
Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

22h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

23h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

18h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

18h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

18h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership