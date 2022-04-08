US court reinstates Biden federal employee Covid vaccine mandate

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
08 April, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 09:57 am

Related News

US court reinstates Biden federal employee Covid vaccine mandate

In mid-January, the US Supreme Court blocked Biden's Covid-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses, a policy conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans

Reuters
08 April, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 09:57 am
Vials labelled &quot;VACCINE Coronavirus Covid-19&quot; and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed US flag in this illustration taken December 11, 2021.
Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus Covid-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed US flag in this illustration taken December 11, 2021.

A US appeals court panel on Thursday reinstated President Joe Biden's executive order mandating that federal civilian employees be vaccinated against Covid-19.

By a 2-1 vote, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction issued by a US district judge in Texas in January that had blocked enforcement of the federal employee vaccine mandate. Biden said in September he would require about 3.5 million government workers to get vaccinated by 22 November, barring a religious or medical accommodation, or face discipline or firing.

The White House and Justice Department did not immediately comment.

The Biden administration argued the federal trial court had no power to hear the dispute. The administration told the appeals court that employees were required to raise their grievance through the Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA).

The panel majority said the plaintiffs "seek to circumvent the CSRA's exclusive review scheme" and that the court declined the "invitation."

Federal employee disputes generally occur before the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) and then the Washington, DC-based Federal Circuit appeals court, the Justice Department said in its court filings.

"The injunction seriously harms the public interest by impeding efforts to reduce disruptions from Covid-19 in federal workplaces," the government's lawyers said in their court filings.

The White House has said more than 93% of federal employees have received at least one vaccination and 98% have been vaccinated or are seeking a religious or medical exemption.

In mid-January, the US Supreme Court blocked Biden's Covid-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses, a policy conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans. The court allowed a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.

A third major vaccine requirement aimed at employees of federal contractors like airlines and manufacturers was blocked by a federal judge in December.

World+Biz / USA

USA / Covid -19 / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Tales of a homecoming

2h | Panorama
Although Bangladesh&#039;s per capita GDP exceeded that of India in current USD, it still lags India by 22 percentage points in terms of purchasing power parity. Photo: TBS

In terms of purchasing power parity, Bangladesh still has a long way to go

3h | Panorama
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

3h | Features
The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

1h | Videos
Read book to succeed

Read book to succeed

2h | Videos
Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

2h | Videos
Types of cheese

Types of cheese

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma