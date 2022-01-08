Rapid nose swab tests for Covid may not detect Omicron quickly enough -expert says

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:15 am

Related News

Rapid nose swab tests for Covid may not detect Omicron quickly enough -expert says

A positive antigen test is very reliable

Reuters
08 January, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:15 am
Photo : Collected
Photo : Collected

Swabbingthe nose witha rapid antigen test will not reliably detect the Omicron variant in the first few days of an infection, so manufacturers should seek US approval to allow users to safely collect samples from the throat as well, according to an infectious diseases expert.

The US Food and Drug Administration has expressed concerns over the safety of self throat swabbing.

People can already transmit Omicron to others when it has infected their throat and saliva but before the virus reaches their nose, so swabbing the nostrils too early in the course of infection will not pick it up, Dr. Michael Mina, formerly of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and now chief science officer at eMed, said during a news conference on Thursday.

A study released on Wednesday on medRxiv ahead of peer review looked at 29 Omicron-infected workers in high-risk professions who had PCR and antigen tests done simultaneously on multiple days. The PCR tests of saliva detected the virus on average three days before the rapid nose-swab samples became positive.

"When people test negative by rapid antigen, they can still have very infectious viral loads and transmit to other people," said study leader Blythe Adamson of New York-based risk reduction company Infectious Economics LLC.

A positive antigen test is very reliable, Mina noted.

On social media, some experts have advised antigen-test users to swab the throat before swabbing the nose. The FDA, however, said users should follow manufacturers' instructions.

The agency said there are safety concerns regarding self-collection of throat swabs, "as they are more complicated than nasal swabs, and if used incorrectly, can cause harm to the patient."

"The CDC recommends that throat swabs be collected by a trained healthcare provider," the FDA said.

Before the FDA would approve at-home throat swabbing, manufacturers would need to conduct studies to show that consumers could safely perform the tests, and provide detailed instructions with each test kit, Mina said, adding that people go against the FDA's advice "at their own risk."

He noted that testing kits provided to consumers in the UK do include instructions for swabbing the throat. While it is important to follow the FDA's guidance, he said, "we also need to follow the science."

Research shows that Covid-19 symptoms appear earlier with Omicron than with other variants.

"When you feel symptoms, assume you're positive," but wait to use the antigen tests until a few days have passed, advised Mina, whose company develops technology to verify antigen test results.

The tests "are detecting Omicron just fine" once it has invaded the nose, he said. 

Top News / World+Biz

nose swab / Covid / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

3h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

18h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

20h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

1d | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals