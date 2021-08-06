Norwegian Cruise Line urges judge to block Florida vaccine passport ban

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 05:05 pm

Related News

Norwegian Cruise Line urges judge to block Florida vaccine passport ban

The ban on "vaccine passports" took effect on July 1 and Norwegian faces a fine of up to $5,000 for each violation

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 05:05 pm
The cruise ship Norwegian Dawn of the Norwegian Cruise Line departs the Royal Naval Dockyard July 16, 2013 near the port of Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The cruise ship Norwegian Dawn of the Norwegian Cruise Line departs the Royal Naval Dockyard July 16, 2013 near the port of Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Norwegian Cruise Line heads to federal court on Friday in a battle that pits the company's plan for returning to the seas against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's vow to oppose Covid-19 "vaccine passports."

The court battle comes as big business and some government entities are responding to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus with vaccination requirements, prompting legal challenges from vaccine skeptics and civil libertarians. read more

Norwegian plans to make its first post-pandemic departure from Miami, the main port for Caribbean cruises, on Aug. 15. As part of its plan to guard against a Covid-19 outbreak, it will require passengers to prove they have been vaccinated.

Banning anyone who refuses to prove their vaccine status will run afoul of Florida's law, which forbids businesses, government entities and schools from requiring proof of Covid-19 immunity in return for a service. The law has certain exceptions, such as for healthcare.

The ban on "vaccine passports" took effect on July 1 and Norwegian faces a fine of up to $5,000 for each violation.

The law essentially codified an executive order signed in April by DeSantis, who is staunchly against Covid-19 restrictions, even as the Republican governor's state has become a hotbed of infections and hospitalizations have hit record levels.

Norwegian has said in court papers that enforcing the law would be "devastating" to its passengers, employees and suppliers by forcing the cancellation of the cruise, and condemned the law as doing nothing for passenger safety.

"What this ban really does is score political points," it said in court papers.

Norwegian is ramping up its return to cruises, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shut down in March 2020 with its "No Sail" order.

On Saturday, Norwegian will make its first post-pandemic sailing from a U.S. port with an Alaska cruise from Seattle.

In order to sail, Norwegian has attested to the CDC it would confirm that at least 95% of passengers have been vaccinated.

The company has urged U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami to block the Florida law, saying it is pre-empted by the CDC's authority.

Norwegian said in court papers that the Florida law violates the company's First Amendment rights by restricting the flow of information with customers and interferes with interstate commerce.

The state has responded that Norwegian is free to ask for proof of vaccination and its customers are free to provide it, but the cruise line cannot deny entry to the ship for anyone who declines to provide documentation.

It argued that Norwegian could have opted, as rival cruise operators did, to seek CDC approval through a process of running simulated voyages and applying other Covid-19 protocols such as masking indoors.

Norwegian's arguments face an added wrinkle. The CDC cruise restrictions were temporarily blocked in Florida late last month after the state sued.

Norwegian argued the preliminary injunction against the CDC requirements is not final and the cruise line still must comply outside Florida.

DeSantis has been dismissive of the plight of Norwegian, which he called "one of the smaller" cruise lines and has said the company's "niche" could be filled by other operators if it left Florida.

Royal Caribbean said on Wednesday it will be requiring passengers to be fully vaccinated, although the policy will not apply to cruises departing from Florida.

World+Biz

Norwegian Cruise Line / Florida vaccine passport / Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

2d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

2d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

3d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income