India's Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy sale over cancer concerns

India's Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of cotton candy after test reports revealed the presence of cancer-inducing chemicals.

M Subramanian, health minister of the Indian state, also ordered food safety officers to take required measures and strict action, reports Mint.

According to a Business Today report, the Government Food Analysis Laboratory in Tamil Nadu found the compound Rhodamine-B in various confectionaries as well as cotton candy.

The textile dye imparts a vibrant, fluorescent-tinted pink-to-red hue and is used extensively in textiles, inks, and cosmetics.

The chemical is, however, toxic for humans and can cause cancer.

The development also comes mere days after Tamilisai Soundararajan, governor of Indian state Telangana, issued a similar order for Puducherry.

She said officials had been directed to inspect shops selling cotton candy and undertake seizures if Rhodamine-B is found in their products.

Soundararajan also warned people against giving "food items having colour additives" to children.

According to data shared on the US government-run National Library of Medicine website, Rhodamine-B ingestion can lead to "oxidative stress, injury, increase in cell apoptosis and brainstem". The substance often enters the body when mixed with food.

"The use of Rhodamine B in food for a long time leads to liver dysfunction or cancer, and when exposed to large amounts over a short period, it results in acute poisoning," a research paper available on the site adds.

While its use is restricted in several parts of the world, Rhodamine-B is also used as the colourant in food items such as chilli powder and chilli oil.

By itself, the chemical can irritate the nose and throat when inhaled. Contact can irritate and burn the skin and eyes with possible eye damage.

Exposure to Rhodamine-B (also known as CI Food Red 15) can cause headache, nausea and vomiting.