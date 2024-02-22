India's Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy sale over cancer concerns

South Asia

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 02:03 pm

Related News

India's Tamil Nadu bans cotton candy sale over cancer concerns

Government Food Analysis Laboratory in Tamil Nadu found the compound Rhodamine-B, an industrial dye toxic for humans, in various confectionaries as well as cotton candy

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 02:03 pm
File photo of cotton candy/Pixabay
File photo of cotton candy/Pixabay

India's Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of cotton candy after test reports revealed the presence of cancer-inducing chemicals.

M Subramanian, health minister of the Indian state, also ordered food safety officers to take required measures and strict action, reports Mint.

According to a Business Today report, the Government Food Analysis Laboratory in Tamil Nadu found the compound Rhodamine-B in various confectionaries as well as cotton candy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The textile dye imparts a vibrant, fluorescent-tinted pink-to-red hue and is used extensively in textiles, inks, and cosmetics.

The chemical is, however, toxic for humans and can cause cancer.

The development also comes mere days after Tamilisai Soundararajan, governor of Indian state Telangana, issued a similar order for Puducherry.

She said officials had been directed to inspect shops selling cotton candy and undertake seizures if Rhodamine-B is found in their products.

Soundararajan also warned people against giving "food items having colour additives" to children.

According to data shared on the US government-run National Library of Medicine website, Rhodamine-B ingestion can lead to "oxidative stress, injury, increase in cell apoptosis and brainstem". The substance often enters the body when mixed with food.

"The use of Rhodamine B in food for a long time leads to liver dysfunction or cancer, and when exposed to large amounts over a short period, it results in acute poisoning," a research paper available on the site adds. 

While its use is restricted in several parts of the world, Rhodamine-B is also used as the colourant in food items such as chilli powder and chilli oil.

By itself, the chemical can irritate the nose and throat when inhaled. Contact can irritate and burn the skin and eyes with possible eye damage.

Exposure to Rhodamine-B (also known as CI Food Red 15) can cause headache, nausea and vomiting.

World+Biz

India / Tamil Nadu / cotton candy / Ban / textile dye

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Dhakaites cannot miss the chocolate brown flying machine swooping on a rubbish bin and vanishing in thin air in no time. Photo: Sayed Zakir Hossain

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

2h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

6h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

4h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

2h | Videos
AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

3h | Videos
Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

16h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

17h | Videos