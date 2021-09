Migrant workers and their families, who had left during a lockdown, walk at a platform after they returned from their home state of Uttar Pradesh, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Ahmedabad, India July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India reported 45,352 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, with 366 deaths.

Total infections have now risen to 32.9 million and deaths to 439,895.