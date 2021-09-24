Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 09:06 am

Related News

Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages

The steep topography was one challenge overcome by health workers walking for hours or days to reach remote villages and another was religious beliefs, as the tourism-dependent state immunised its roughly 5 million adults

Reuters
24 September, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 09:06 am
Bimla Thakur, 56, a health worker, treks through mountains to vaccinate people in remote villages as a part of a vaccination drive, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, near Malana village in Kullu district in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, India, September 14, 2021. Despite the hostile terrain, the northern state of Himachal Pradesh became the first in India to administer at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose in all its adults. The steep topography was a challenge overcome by health workers walking for hours or days to reach remote villages. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bimla Thakur, 56, a health worker, treks through mountains to vaccinate people in remote villages as a part of a vaccination drive, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, near Malana village in Kullu district in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, India, September 14, 2021. Despite the hostile terrain, the northern state of Himachal Pradesh became the first in India to administer at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose in all its adults. The steep topography was a challenge overcome by health workers walking for hours or days to reach remote villages. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

To visit the Indian village of Malana deep in the Himalayas, a Covid-19 vaccination team scrambled over a landslide that blocked the road the day before, scaled a retaining wall and then began a three-hour trek down and up a river valley.

Despite the hostile terrain, the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, where Malana is located, earlier this month became the first in India to administer at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose in all its adults.

The steep topography was one challenge overcome by health workers walking for hours or days to reach remote villages and another was religious beliefs, as the tourism-dependent state immunised its roughly 5 million adults.

On Sept. 14, a team of five led by district health officer Dr Atul Gupta set out to Malana to administer second vaccine doses.

Blocked by the landslide, they left their vehicle with two blue vaccine boxes slung over their shoulders to manoeuvre over the rubble, climb the wall and then walk to the trailhead leading to the village, accompanied by a Reuters photographer.

Before beginning the trek to the village, Gupta and his team placed the boxes onto a gondola connected to pulleys to carry the medicine across the river gorge that separates Malana from the road. That lightened their walk considerably as they set off to cross the gorge which drops down about 100 metres (330 feet).

During a rest break on the trek, Gupta said that to convince Malana's 1,100 adults to take their first shots in August, its district chief had priests invoke a local Hindu deity. This helped health workers cover up to 700 people in three days, he said.

When Gupta's team reached the village on Sept. 14, nearly three dozen people, who took their first shots before the invocation, lined up to get their second shots just opposite an ancient temple to the deity.

"People were initially scared to take the vaccine, worried they would fall sick or die," said village head Rajuram, who gave just one name, sitting by the carved wood and concrete walls of the temple. "Then I took it and others also mustered the courage."

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur pins the state's vaccination success to its village-to-village drive, its decision to involve local-level politicians, and the federal government's push to prioritise immunisations in tourist hotspots.

India wants to vaccinate nearly all of its adults by December, having administered at least one dose to two-thirds of people and two doses in less than a quarter. Thakur wants Himachal Pradesh to be the fastest state to reach the two-dose milestone, hopefully by November.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

COVID-19 / covid-19 vaccine / Himalayas

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

16h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

16h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

18h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly